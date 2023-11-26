An encounter broke out between the police and miscreants in Behlolpur village of Mohali in Punjab on Sunday, November 26. The incident occurred after miscreants stole a luxury car in Amritsar and were coming to Mohali. "We received information from senior officers that some thieves have stolen a car from Amritsar and are coming towards Mohali. They fired at the police, they left the car and ran away. Search is being conducted in the area," SHO Shiv Kumar said. Punjab Police Averts Planned Target Killings, Three Members of ISI Module Held With Eight Pistols.

Encounter Breaks Out Between Police and Miscreants

