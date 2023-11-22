Bathinda (Punjab) [India], November 22 (ANI): Punjab Police on Wednesday averted planned target killings in the state with the arrest of three members linked to an ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module.

According to the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, the arrested people have been identified as Rajbhupinder Singh (Bhinda) from Bathinda, Raman Kumar from Fazilka and Jagjit Singh from Kotkapura.

This is a major blow to organised crime in Punjab amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The police teams also recovered eight pistols--including three .30 bore pistols and five .32 bore pistols--along with nine magazines and 30 live cartridges from their possession, besides impounding a stolen car in which they were travelling.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following reliable inputs, police teams from Counter Intelligence Bathinda laid a special naka near the bridge at village Gobindpura in Bathinda and arrested the three accused persons.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added.

Sharing more details, AIG Counter Intelligence Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that the probe revealed that the arrested accused persons had brought weapons from Madhya Pradesh and were tasked with carrying out target killings in the state to create panic in society. Further investigations are on to unveil forward & backward linkages and the recovery of more weapons is expected, she said.

A case FIR no. 151 dated 21/11/23 has been registered under sections 379, 411, 115, 109 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25(7) and 25(8) of the Arms Act at Police Station Cantt Bathinda. (ANI)

