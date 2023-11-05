In a shocking incident, a government official who had reached at a farm to stop farm fires was forced by the farmers to burn stubble. The incident took place in Punjab’s Bathinda on Sunday, November 5. After the video of the incident surfaced online, the police finally initiated action in the matter. SSP Bathinda Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “Today around 3:15 pm, our civil and police teams went to the Mehma Sarja village in the Nehianwala area, where a few people had set fire. People present there called the union and forced our Civil Administration SDO to do stubble burning. We have registered the FIR. We have identified the owner of the farm, Ram Singh, and we are identifying the union people present there. We are conducting raids on them to arrest them soon. The FIR is registered against 7 people.” Stubble Burning in Punjab: Reached To Stop Farm Fires, Government Offical Made To Burn Stubble by Farmers in Bathinda (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Bathinda, Punjab: SSP Bathinda Gulneet Singh Khurana says, "Today around 3:15 pm, our civil and police teams went to the Mehma Sarja village in the Nehianwala area, where a few people had set fire...People present there called the union and forced our Civil… pic.twitter.com/OxxhwaVDJC — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

ਪਿਆਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਓ ਆਹ ਕਿਹੜੇ ਰਾਹਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਤੁਰ ਪਏ ?? .. ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀ ਪਰਾਲ਼ੀ ਨਾ ਜਲਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਸੰਦੇਸ਼ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਗਿਆ ਪਰ ਓਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਅੱਗ ਲਗਵਾਈ..ਹਵਾ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਦਾ ਦਰਜਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ .. ਅਸੀਂ ਇਸ ਦਰਜੇ ਨੂੰ ਬਰਬਾਦ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਆਪਣੇ ਹੱਥਾਂ 'ਚ ਤੀਲੀਆਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਅਪਣੇ ਬੱਚਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਹਿੱਸੇ ਦੀ ਆਕਸੀਜਨ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕਰਨ ਲੱਗੇ… pic.twitter.com/JHzshx4fhs — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) November 4, 2023

