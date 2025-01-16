A tragic hit-and-run incident unfolded in Raebareli district, Uttar Pradesh, on January 15, when a speeding car struck several vehicles and pedestrians before fleeing the scene with its door wide open. The car, reportedly uncontrollable, caused a series of collisions near Pragatipuram on the Lucknow-Prayagraj Highway, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. Reportedly, among the injured was BJP leader Abhijeet Mishra, who was attempting to stop the vehicle while en route to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. A viral video of the incident shows bystanders throwing objects at the car in a desperate attempt to halt it, as two individuals are seen lying on the road after being struck by the vehicle. The incident has sparked outrage, with local authorities launching an investigation into the matter. Raebareli: Speeding Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Transformer in Gora Bazar; Police React After Video Surfaces.

यूपी : जिला रायबरेली में हिट एंड रन !! बेकाबू कार ने कई लोगों को टक्कर मारी। कॉलेज के नाजिर मौलाना की मौत हुई, करीब 3 लोग घायल हैं। कार वाला गेट खोलकर सड़क पर तांडव मचाता रहा। pic.twitter.com/SHuvua7P7T — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 16, 2025

हाईवे पर मौत बनकर दौड़ी बेकाबू कार, हिट एंड रन मे नदवा कॉलेज के नाजिर की मौत, सड़क पर मची अफरा-तफरी.. कई घायल, आरोपी ड्राइवर फरार UP के रायबरेली मे लखनऊ-प्रयागराज हाईवे पर प्रगतिपुरम के पास तेज रफ्तार कार मौत बनकर सड़क पर दौड़ी। इस दौरान कार की चपेट में आकर बाइक सवार नदवा… pic.twitter.com/d06btcPUKo — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) January 16, 2025

