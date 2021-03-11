Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He said he has no serious symptoms but is practicing self-isolation for the next few days.

I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 11, 2021

