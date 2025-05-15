Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that Bihar's double-engine government led by the BJP-NDA is afraid of engaging in dialogue with Dalits, as they barred Gandhi from holding a programme at the Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga on May 15. Sharing videos of police resisting his visit to Ambedkar Hostel, Gandhi said in one video, "India is a democracy, run by the constitution, not by dictatorship! Nothing can stop us from raising our voice for social justice and education." Despite the opposition, he walked to the hostel and addressed students, condemning the restrictions as undemocratic. "NDA's "double engine cheating government" in Bihar is preventing me from interacting with Dalits and backward students at Ambedkar hostel," said Gandhi in another video. Gandhi Further questioned, "Since when has dialogue become a crime? Nitish ji, what are you afraid of? Do you want to hide the state of education and social justice in Bihar?" As per reports, the local administration had denied permission for this event to be held at Ambedkar Hostel. Instead they allowed for this event to take place at the Town Hall. Darbhanga: Rahul Gandhi Claims PM Narendra Modi Announced Caste Census ‘Due to Fear of Public’, Alleges BJP Is Against Constitution in Bihar (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Walks to Ambedkar Hostel Amid Police Resistance

Gandhi Says NDA Fears Dialogue With Dalits in Bihar

