A comprehension passage in the CBSE class 10 English question paper has sparked controversy for allegedly promoting gender stereotyping and supporting regressive notions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked RSS-BJP over the CBSE exam paper controversy. "Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth. Kids, do your best. Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn’t." tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Most #CBSE papers so far were too difficult and the comprehension passage in the English paper was downright disgusting. Typical RSS-BJP ploys to crush the morale and future of the youth. Kids, do your best. Hard work pays. Bigotry doesn’t. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2021

