The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, November 23, issued a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his 'panauti' and 'pickpocket' jibes at PM Narendra Modi. The election commission has asked the Congress leader to respond to the notice by November 25. The development comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi in connection with his speech where he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "Panauti". Rahul Gandhi's 'Panauti' Jibe at PM Narendra Modi: BJP Moves Election Commission Against Congress Leader For His Remarks on Prime Minister, Seeks Action.

Respond by November 25

