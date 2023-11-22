The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with his speech where he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "Panauti" on Wednesday, November 22. During an election rally in Rajasthan's Jalore Rahul Gandhi had called PM Modi a "panauti" (bad omen) for India's defeat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals. He claimed that PM Modi's presence in the stadium made India lose the 2023 World Cup final match against Australia held on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Panauti' After India Loses ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

BJP Moves Election Commission Against Rahul Gandhi:

BJP moves Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi's 'panauti' jibe against PM Modi, seeks action — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 22, 2023

