Leaders across the country paid tribute to the birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, an important social reformer. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee spoke of him as a pioneer of Indian modernity and a visionary of a nationalist India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari referred to him as the “Father of Modern India” and recognised him for his work towards social reform. Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar spoke of where Raja Ram Mohan Roy stood against social evils like Sati and child marriage, and his vision of women and equality. Raja Ram Mohan Roy Birth Anniversary: Learn About His Life and Share Inspirational Quotes on his 249th Birth Anniversary.

I pay my humble tributes today, on his birthday, to Raja Ram Mohan Roy, the pioneer figure of Indian modernity and the great social reformer. Ram Mohan was the first major figure of the Indian Renaissance and a visionary for enlightened and nationalist India. We remember him… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 22, 2025

