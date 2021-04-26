Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the Police Staff of Buhana Police Station in Jhunjhunu took out 'bindori', a pre-wedding procession, of a woman constable.

Rajasthan: Staff of Buhana Police Station in Jhunjhunu took out 'bindori' (pre-wedding procession) of a woman constable posted at the station, yesterday. "My colleagues played the role of my family & took out the 'bindori'. I really liked it," said Sonia, the would-be bride. pic.twitter.com/DwtP5o1aPV — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

