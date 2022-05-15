On Sunday, Rajiv Kumar took charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls and several assembly polls will be held under his watch. Kumar was the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) when he was appointed an election commissioner.

Check tweet:

Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/jqf7CzuAYV — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)