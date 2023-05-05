Three more army personnel succumbed to their injuries sustained in a blast that was triggered by terrorists during operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. The total number of casualties has now reached 5. Army said that additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Soldiers Killed, Four Injured in Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Rajouri (Watch Video).

Rajouri Encounter

In the ongoing operation, three more soldiers who were injured earlier have now succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their life in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K https://t.co/9OUeGC0Q67 pic.twitter.com/jyrz5M7tWh — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

