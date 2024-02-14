The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday nominated Praful Patel as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Election 2024. Praful Patel's candidature was announced by the NCP national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's office. The elections for the membership of the Upper House of the Parliament will be conducted on February 27, 2024. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Second List of Candidates for RS Polls; Check Complete List.

NCP Names Praful Patel As Rajya Sabha Candidate

Maharashtra | NCP has named Praful Patel as its candidate for Rajya Sabha elections, says Ajit Pawar's office. — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

