Inspired by the Ramayana, Raunak Gurjar from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, underwent a profound transformation, gifting his mother a pair of slippers made from his own skin. Raunak, a former history sheeter, drew inspiration from Lord Rama's unwavering devotion to his mother and decided to express his love in a similar manner. Surgically removing part of his thigh's skin without informing his family, Raunak had it fashioned into footwear by a cobbler. Presenting the slippers during a Bhagwat Katha event near his house, Raunak's sacrificial gesture moved everyone present, including his tearful mother and Guru Jitendra Maharaj. Madhya Pradesh: Man Enters Emergency Ward of Hospital in Satna Carrying Unconscious Grandfather on Bike, Recreates ‘3 Idiots’ Scene; Video Surfaces.

Man Gifts Slipper Made of His Skin to Mother in Ujjain

