In an unusual incident that mirrors a scene from the Aamir Khan blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’, a man drove his motorcycle right into the emergency ward of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel District Hospital in Satna, approximately 450 km from the state capital, Bhopal. Late on Saturday night, Neeraj Gupta’s grandfather fell ill and was transported to the hospital on a motorcycle. A video of the incident shows Gupta stopping his motorcycle in the middle of the emergency ward. A security guard can be seen following him and recording the event. Hospital staff then assist the elderly man, who appears unconscious, off the bike. Gupta is then seen reversing his motorcycle and exiting the ward, causing a stir among other patients. He subsequently runs back into the hospital to check on his grandfather. Upon discovering the incident, the doctor of the emergency ward reprimanded Gupta. Instagram Reels Craze: Woman Performs ‘Vulgar’ Dance Moves With PM Narendra Modi’s Cutout at Selfie Point, Video Goes Viral.

Satna Viral Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)