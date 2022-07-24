Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation at 7 pm on July 24, 2022, as his tenure as the 14th President of India ends today. President Kovind, during his address, said "For the five years of my term, I have discharged my responsibilities to the best of my ability. I have been conscious of being a successor to great icons like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam."

Check Tweet:

During the five years of my term, I have discharged my responsibilities to the best of my ability. I have been conscious of being a successor to great icons like Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam: President #RamNathKovind@rashtrapatibhvnpic.twitter.com/jGqv4RrUB2 — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)