Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal (RLJD) president Upendra Kushwaha, on Sunday, February 18, said that RLJD will now be known as Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Speaking to the media, RLJD party president Upendra Kushwaha said the Election Commission told them that their old name, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal, is similar to the names of other parties registered with the Commission. "So we gave 5-6 new names, and the name Rashtriya Lok Morcha has been approved, and our party has been registered with the Election Commission," he added. One Nation, One Election Committee Holds Meeting with NCP, RLJD Leaders.

RLJD Will Now Be Known As Rashtriya Lok Morcha

#WATCH | Bihar: Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal (RLJD) will now be known as Rashtriya Lok Morcha, says party president Upendra Kushwaha "The Election Commission said that our old name Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal is similar to the names of other parties registered with the Commission, so we… pic.twitter.com/tfHBHdPcJj — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)