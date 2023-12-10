The Chhattisgarh Police arrested the Naxals involved in the murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey on Sunday, December 10. Ratan Dubey was hacked to death by unidentified Naxalites in the Narayanpur district on November 4. This incident occurred three days before the first phase of state assembly polls, scheduled for November 7. Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Ratan Dubey Murdered in Narayanpur Just Days Ahead of Polls, Probe Ordered.

Ratan Dubey Murder Case

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Naxals involved in the murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in Naryanpur during an election campaign were arrested by Police, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/FYznxONPJA — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023

