Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, turned 85 today. He is one of the most respected and successful business tycoons in India. He is as renowned for his philanthropy as much as he is for his business ethics. On Ratan Tata's 85th birthday, wishes poured in for him from fans on social media as well as several renowned personalities such as Nitin Gadkari, Aaditya Thackeray, Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others. While some called him the visionary businessman others called him the “living legend” of india on his birthday. Ratan Tata Birthday 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers: Share Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate the Birthday of the Industrialist

Ratan Tata Birthday 2022 Wishes:

Best wishes to Ratan Tata ji on his birthday. His passion for profession and compassionate nature is truly inspirational for us all. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 28, 2022

देश के दिग्गज उद्योगपति माननीय श्री रतन टाटा जी को जन्मदिन की आत्मीय बधाई! आपके स्वस्थ, सुदीर्घ और मंगलमय जीवन के लिए बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं! @RNTata2000 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 28, 2022

Extending birthday greetings to Shri Ratan Tata Ji. His contribution to the Indian business sector is unparalleled. Praying for his good health and long life. @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/gPjqa5I0zL — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 28, 2022

Many more happy returns of the day @RNTata2000 Ji,May Mahapravu Srijagannath Bless you with good health 🙏🏾 happiness pic.twitter.com/rrZfAj5fNz — Saurav Pati (@Saurav_Odisha) December 28, 2022

To come from a great family, have wealth, good health, great intellect, good looks Yet still remain single & work hard every day to build world-renowned businesses that puts people over profits Must be one and only #Legend #RatanTata 🇮🇳 Happy Birthday to you Sir 🙏 @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/wR4ODdvs8E — Meghna Girish 🇮🇳 (@megirish2001) December 28, 2022

Happy birthday to the absolute living legend , who have always worked upon the betterment of the country , an inspiration for not just the business world but for the society in whole , the ratan of India @RNTata2000 Sir 💛#happybirthdayratantata #RatanTata — Ankita ❤️ SIDECEMBER ❤️🌟SSS💫 (@AnkitaTejaswi) December 28, 2022

