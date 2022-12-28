Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, turned 85 today. He is one of the most respected and successful business tycoons in India. He is as renowned for his philanthropy as much as he is for his business ethics. On Ratan Tata's 85th birthday, wishes poured in for him from fans on social media as well as several renowned personalities such as Nitin Gadkari, Aaditya Thackeray, Shivraj Singh Chouhan among others. While some called him the visionary businessman others called him the “living legend” of india on his birthday. Ratan Tata Birthday 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers: Share Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate the Birthday of the Industrialist

