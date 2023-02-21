The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday announced a facility to enable all inbound travelers visiting India to make local payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while they are in India. This decision was taken to make digital payments easy for foreign travellers, especially at the time of G20 summit. "To start with, it is available to travellers from G-20 countries, at select international airports (Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi), RBI said in a statement. UPI-PayNow Linked: Here's How Integration of India and Singapore's Digital Payment Systems Would Benefit Users.

UPI-Based Transactions for Inbound Foreigners:

RBI starts the facility to enable all inbound travellers visiting India to make local payments using UPI while they are in India. To start with, it is available to travellers from G-20 countries, at select international airports (Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi): RBI pic.twitter.com/wkf4WMTBJg — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)