The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate, or the country's interest rate, by 25 basis points on Friday, February 7, bringing it down to 6.25%, compared to its previous 6.50%. The interest rates had remained the same for nearly 2 years and this repo rate cut comes for the first time in 5 years. The last time the interest rate was cut was in March 2020, when the benchmark rate was brought down by 75 basis points or bps to 4.40%. RBI Likely To Reduce Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points in Upcoming Monetary Policy Meeting: Goldman Sachs.

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Bps to 6.25%

#WATCH | Making a statement on Monetary Policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says, "The standing deposit facility, the SDF rate shall be at 6.0%, and the marginal standing facility rate, the MCF rate and the bank rate shall be 6.5%..." (Source - RBI) pic.twitter.com/LDzzucY1Hq — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)