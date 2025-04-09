RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra today, April 9, said that RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to cut the key repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6 per cent unanimously. Sanjay Malhotra also said the policy stance has been changed from "neutral" to "accommodative". "The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) voted unanimously to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 % per cent with immediate effect," he said. It must be noted that the latest monetary policy review comes at a time when the world economy is facing a global tariff war and a likelihood of recession in the United States. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Red Ahead of RBI MPC Decisions As Donald Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tariffs on Global Pharmaceutical Sector.

RBI MPC Cuts Repo Rate

