The Press Information Bureau on Wednesday raised a scam alert after taking cognisance of a viral message going viral. The viral message claims that the recipient has been approved for an income tax refund of Rs 15,490. The PIB has flagged the message as fake. Further, the government organisation stated that the Income Tax of India had not sent this message. The PIB further urged citizens to be aware of such scams and refrain from sharing personal information. Government Offering Loan of Rs 1,00,000 Under PM Mudra Yojana on Paying Rs 1,750 As Loan Agreement Charges? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Letter.

Scam Alert

A viral message claims that the recipient has been approved for an income tax refund of ₹ 15,490.#PIBFactCheck ✔️ This claim is 𝐅𝐚𝐤𝐞. ✔️ @IncomeTaxIndia has 𝐧𝐨𝐭 sent this message. ✔️𝐁𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 of such scams & 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 from sharing your personal information. pic.twitter.com/dsRPkhO3gg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 2, 2023

