In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man identified as Amit Rajput was bitten by a snake while filming a reel in Dayalpur-Bhikhamapur, under Auraiya Police Station limits. The youth had borrowed the venomous snake from a snake charmer visiting the locality for the festival. As he wrapped it around his neck and posed dramatically—touching its hood—the reptile suddenly bit his hand. The reel turned tragic as Amit’s health rapidly declined. He became dizzy and was rushed to the Zila Sanyukt Chikitsalay by locals. The snake charmer reportedly fled the scene. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking debates about dangerous stunts for internet fame. Doctors confirmed Amit is now out of danger, but the incident has triggered alarm over unsafe content creation practices. Reel-Making Goes Horribly Wrong: Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels on Road.

Instagram Reel Turns Into Nightmare in Auraiya

औरैया के दयालपुर भीखमपुर गांव में नाग पंचमी पर रील बनाने के चक्कर में एक युवक ने अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल दी। युवक गले में नाग डालकर वीडियो बना रहा था, तभी जैसे ही उसने फन पकड़ा, सांप ने उसे डस लिया। आनन-फानन में युवक को जिला संयुक्त अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उसका इलाज जारी… pic.twitter.com/APno5o1Pko — KHABAR FAST (@Khabarfast) July 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)