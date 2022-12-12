The centre on Monday said that there is no proposal regarding the reservation to local youth in private sector jobs under consideration of the Government of India. Responding to a query, the centre told Lok Sabha that there is no such proposal under consideration of the Government. Reservation in jobs is provided as per the reservation policy and rules. EWS Quota: Supreme Court Upholds 10% Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in General Category.

Reservation to Local Youths in Private Sector Jobs:

