The Mumbai police recently arrested a man named Sandeep Hegde (30) who had stolen the diamond earrings of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. As per reports, the accused had stolen the diamond earrings of Arpita Khan from her house on May 16. Police officials said that the earrings were worth Rs 5 lakh. The accused Sandeep Hegde was working in Arpita Khan's house as a house help. Arpita Khan Sharma Drops Eid Celebration Pics With Salman Khan and Family on Instagram!.

The Earrings Were Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Maharashtra | A man namely Sandeep Hegde (30) had stolen the diamond earrings of Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan from her house on May 16. Police have arrested the accused. The earrings were worth Rs 5 lakh. Sandeep Hegde was working in Arpita Khan's house as a house help:… pic.twitter.com/o3BWdGYK6v — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

