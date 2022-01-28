Khan Sir, the famous teacher and YouTuber in Patna, urged students not to participate in any kind of protest against the RRB’s two exam policy on Friday, 28 January. In a video released online he said to the students that there was no point protesting as the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already assured that there would be no second examination for those who have applied for Group D posts, and the results of RRB NTPC-CBT-I would also be revised.

Watch Video:

'आज बिहार बंद और प्रदर्शन ना करें छात्र'- खान सर ने वीडियो जारी कर की छात्रों से अपील pic.twitter.com/NU9zHvqw74 — News18 Bihar (@News18Bihar) January 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)