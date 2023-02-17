RRR's distributor Variance Films, took to Twitter to call out Elon Musk, saying that Telugu is somehow not an approved language for ads. Even though the language is spoken by over 81 million people, they have been blocked from advertising entirely because what they tried to promote was a subtitled clip. RRR Becomes First Indian Film To Complete 100-Day Run in Japanese Theatres, SS Rajamouli Says ‘Arigato Gozaimasu’ to Fans.

View Variance Films Tweets Here:

here is the apparently controversial ad: pic.twitter.com/C3zMrumFJ6 — Variance Films (@VarianceFilms) February 16, 2023

