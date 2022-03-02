Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov on Wednesday ensured that Russia will investigate the cause of death of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed in shelling by the Russian army in Kharkiv.

The deceased, who was pursuing his MBBS course in Ukraine, died in shelling. He was planning to take up internship in Ukraine. 21-year-old boy was supposed to take 8th semester exams in June 2022.

Russia will investigate death of 21-year-old Indian medical student in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv: Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2022

