Recently, a petrol pump staff was caught harassing a female Russian tourist in Rajasthan's Jaipur. She was travelling with her Indian friend and YouTuber 'On Road Indian', who is based in Delhi. The worker was filling up fuel in their two-wheeler with petrol when the incident happened. The YouTuber started recording the incident as soon as he saw that there was misbehaviour towards his Russian companion, who was seated behind him and captured the entire experience on his camera. However, after the YouTuber and his friend approached to the police regarding this incident, the cops supported them well and the accused fuel station worker can be seen apologising to them. Maharashtra: South Korean Woman YouTuber Allegedly Harassed During Live Streaming, Video Surfaces.

Russian Tourist Harassed in Jaipur Video

Is Still safe for foreign women tourists and travellers? Recently my Russian Traveler friend faced serious issue in Jaipur where she was touched by a fuel station staff 3 times. Police came to help.#WomensRights #safety #touristsafety #india pic.twitter.com/KFA8waa8gJ — OnRoad Indian (@onroadindian) November 26, 2023

