While taking a dig at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that every time the latter leaves the country, he makes remarks against our politics and the nation as a whole. "I have no objection to whatever he does inside the country but I don't think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest", he added. Large Part of World Sees Us as Development Partner, Second Image of India is of Economic Collaborator: Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar Makes Scathing Attack on Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Rahul Gandhi is habitual of criticising the country and making comments on our politics whenever he goes out of the country. The world is looking at us and what are they seeing? Elections are held, sometimes one party wins and some other times… pic.twitter.com/t9T0Dh0OVy — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

