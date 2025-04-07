In a heart-wrenching incident from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, an interfaith relationship ended in tragedy after a young man allegedly took his own life following community pressure. The deceased, identified as Samrez, was reportedly in a relationship with a woman from another community. However, their relationship faced stiff opposition, and according to sources, Samrez was assaulted during a local Panchayat meeting over the matter. Days after the reported assault, Samrez was found dead in a field, hanging from a tree using the stole belonging to the girl. A disturbing video from the scene shows the girl weeping over his lifeless body, adding a deeply emotional layer to the tragedy. Saharanpur Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Girlfriend Refuses To Elope in Uttar Pradesh; Police Launch Probe (Watch Video).

@Benarasiyaa Man Dies by Suicide After Panchayat Assault Over Interfaith Relationship

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)