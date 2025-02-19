A shocking incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu, where a woman and her three children were attacked with an axe at their home in Salem. According to news agency IANS, two children, Vidya Tharani (13) and Arul Prakash (5), died on the spot, while the woman identified as Thavamani (38) and Arul Kumari (10) were hospitalised. A video showing the axe at the crime spot in Salem has also surfaced online. After the incident came to light, the police launched an investigation to identify the attacker and determine the motive behind the attack. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Tries To Sexually Assault Pregnant Woman, Pushes Her From Moving Train in Vellore; Arrested.

Family Attacked in Tamil Nadu's Salem

Tamil Nadu: In Salem, a mother and her three children were attacked with an axe at their home. Two children, Vidya Tharani (13) and Arul Prakash (5), died on the spot, while Thavamani (38) and Arul Kumari (10) were hospitalized. The police have launched an investigation to… pic.twitter.com/2IIWzN3d7h — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2025

