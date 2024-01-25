BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, on Thursday, January 25, shared details about the Samalei project that will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Samalei project on Saturday, January 27. "Culture is the USP of Odisha. Odisha Government has spent more than Rs 200 crores on this. CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate it," Debi Prasad Mishra said. Malkangiri Airport Inauguration: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Malkangiri Airport, Says 'Dream Come True for People of the District' (See Pics).

Naveen Patnaik to Launch Samalei Project

