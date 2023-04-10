Ahead of the same-sex marriage plea hearing in the Supreme Court, the Telangana Markazi Shia Ulema Council on Monday (April 10) opposed it saying, "Children raised by these couples lag behind the ones brought up by man and woman". The Supreme Court will hear the pleas on Tuesday (April 18). However, the Telangana Makazi Shia Ulema Council calls it an "alien concept to India". RSS-Inspired Weekly Opposes Equating Same-Sex Relations to Marriage, Bats for Indic Perspective.

Telangana Markazi Shia Ulema Council Opposes Same-Sex Marriage in India

