Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to stop opposition political parties from using 'INDIA' as the name for their alliance. The Apex Court opined that the petition is filed for "publicity". After the PIL was rejected, the petitioner withdrew the petition.

SC on Opposition Alliance Name:

