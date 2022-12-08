Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on December 9. Education Minister A Namassivayam made the announcement owing to Cyclone Mandous. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and has also declared Red Alert in three districts of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam said that Schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow in Puducherry and Karaikal in view of Cyclone Mandous. Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Other Cities After Heavy Rains Due to Cyclone Mandous.

Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal Tomorrow

Schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow in Puducherry and Karaikal in view of #CycloneMandous: Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)