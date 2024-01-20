Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22, Republic Day, and upcoming festivals, Upendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Lucknow, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC. The order imposes restrictions in Lucknow city until March 18, aiming to maintain law and order during these significant events. The move highlights proactive measures by the police to ensure a peaceful and secure environment amid the religious and national celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's capital. Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed in Shajapur After Stone Pelting Disrupts Religious Procession.

Section 144 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh | In view of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22, Republic Day and upcoming festivals, Upendra Kumar Agarwal , Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Lucknow issues prohibitory order using the powers granted under Section 144 CrPC. pic.twitter.com/mNN6k86J7O — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)