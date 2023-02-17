Ahead of Maha Shivratri 2023 celebrations in Varanasi, security has been beefed up in temples, mosques, and ghats. According to media reports, adequate police professionals will be deployed at every nook and corner of the state. Moreover, guidelines have also been issued on how to celebrate the festival. Varanasi ACP Santosh Kumar Singh has assured that the state is well equipped with CCTV cameras for security purposes. The festival is set to start tomorrow, Saturday, February 18, 2023. Devotees would be carrying tableaux while singing devotional songs during the festival.

Maha Shivratri 2023 Celebrations in Full Swing: Security Beefed Up in Varanasi

Security has been increased in temples, mosques and on ghats in Varanasi ahead of the "Maha Shivratri" festival celebration. Guidelines have been issued for the celebration. CCTV cameras also installed: Santosh Kumar Singh, ACP, Varanasi, UP pic.twitter.com/gSh6ZHuu7D — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2023

