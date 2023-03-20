The Bihar police have finally managed to nab the "serial kisser", who used to roam freely after forcibly kissing women in Jamui. The police not only busted the serial kisser gang but also arrested the main accused Mohammad Akram, who used to forcefully lip-lock random women and then flee from the spot. As per reports, the police arrested the main accused and four other members of the "serial kisser" gang. Reportedly, the gang used to forcibly kiss women and girls and then run away from the spot before committing theft at night. Acting on a tip, the police laid a trap and arrested the "serial kisser" gang. 'Serial Kisser' Roaming Freely in Bihar's Jamui Town, Video of Accused Man Forcibly Kissing Woman Goes Viral.

Serial Kisser Gang Busted:

Man Forcibly Kisses Woman and Runs Away

