In a major hit to the NCP leader Hasan Mushrif, a special court in Mumbai has rejected an anticipatory bail application of the tainted leader in connection with a case pertaining to money laundering allegations. Now it will be important to see if Mushrif goes to the Bombay High Court after this judgment of the Sessions Court. Mushrif, a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, has been on the radar of the ED. ED, Income Tax Raid NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif's Kolhapur Home for Alleged Corruption and Money-Laundering Cases.

Hasan Mushrif Bail Rejected:

BREAKING - Special court rejects anticipatory bail application of NCP leader HASAN MUSHRIF in money laundering case. @NCPspeaks @mrhasanmushrif pic.twitter.com/kKbOutEZgT — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)