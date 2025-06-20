A shocking video from Jaipur’s Holiday Inn hotel near 22 Godam has gone viral, showing a couple allegedly having sex in a room with uncovered windows. The incident, which occurred around 10 PM on June 17, drew a massive crowd outside the hotel and on a nearby flyover. Onlookers recorded the scene from the road, leading to a traffic jam as people stopped to watch and film the couple’s private moments. The video, widely circulated on social media, was reportedly shot from the street. No official complaint has been filed yet, and the couple remains unidentified. Eyewitnesses can be heard abusing the couple in the viral clip. The hotel’s lack of curtains has also raised questions. Sex on Navi Mumbai Bus Case: Couple Caught on Video Having Sex Inside NMMT Bus Expresses Remorse in Court, Fined INR 2,000 Each.

Jaipur 5-Star Hotel Viral Video (Adult Content)

On the occasion of Yoga Day, two couples performing yoga together at hotel near 22 गोदाम पुलिया Jaipur https://t.co/1pOpj0zLA5 — SagarBaazi (@sagar_baazi) June 19, 2025

