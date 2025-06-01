Kolkata Police has issued a clarification today, June 1, stating that Pune law student Sharmishta Panoli was not arrested for opposing Pakistan, but for allegedly sharing a video that insulted the religious sentiments of a class of Indian citizens and promoted disharmony and hatred between two communities. Refuting social media claims, the police called the narrative “mischievous and misleading.” They stated that a case was registered on May 15 at Gardenreach PS under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following complaints about the video’s content. Multiple attempts were made to serve legal notices, but the accused was reportedly absconding, leading to a court-issued warrant. She was later arrested lawfully from Gurgaon and sent to judicial custody. The police emphasised that patriotism is respected, but hate speech cannot be masked as freedom of expression. Sharmishta Panoli Arrested: Pune Law Student Held in Gurugram by Kolkata Police for ‘Derogatory’ Social Media Post on Operation Sindoor That Hurt Religious Sentiments.

Kolkata Police Clarify Sharmishta Panoli's Arrest Linked to Hate Speech

Some social media accounts are spreading false information that Kolkata Police has unlawfully arrested a law student for opposing Pakistan. This narrative is mischievous and misleading. Expressing national pride and patriotism is a thing that every citizen and organisation… — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 1, 2025

