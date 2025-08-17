The Election Commission of India on Sunday cited voter privacy to explain why it has not shared CCTV footage from polling booths, despite repeated allegations of irregularities by the Opposition led by Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar criticised the use of terms like “vote chori (theft)”, calling such claims “unsuccessful efforts to mislead voters” and “nothing less than an insult to the Constitution.” He strongly questioned whether the EC should release CCTV videos of voters, including mothers, daughters-in-law, and daughters, stressing that only those on the electoral roll are eligible to vote and their dignity must be safeguarded. ‘Vote Theft’ Remark Row: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Hits Back at LoP Rahul Gandhi’s Charge, Says ‘Baseless Allegations Can’t Override Law’ (Watch Video).

CEC Slams ‘Vote Chori’ Claims, Defends Withholding CCTV Videos

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "We saw a few days ago that photos of many voters were presented to the media without their permission. Allegations were made against them, they were used. Should the Election Commission share the CCTV videos of any… pic.twitter.com/WcOIBTSBMS — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

