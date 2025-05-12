A rare and mesmerising snake mating dance was caught on camera in Shailesh Nagar, Pune, on Sunday, May 11. Locals gathered in awe as the serpents performed what’s known as a mating dance in full public view. Several residents captured the moment on their phones, with videos quickly making rounds on social media. The unusual natural display sparked curiosity and amazement among viewers online. Snake Dance Caught on Camera in Pune: 3 Serpents Seen Performing Traditional and Rare ‘Sarpmani’, Video Goes Viral.

Snake Mating Dance Caught on Camera in Pune

Snake Mating Dance: A video of two snakes mating was captured in Shailesh Nagar, Wathoda, Nagpur, on Sunday, May 11. Locals were shocked to witness the rare sight in public view. Many recorded videos and shared them on social media platforms, where the footage quickly went viral. pic.twitter.com/1PiKg6bsZa — nagpurnews (@nagpurnews3) May 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)