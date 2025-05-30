Panic struck a household in Mahajanwadi in Maharashtra's Nagpur when a cobra was found under a pillow on the bed. The incident occurred at the residence of Pankaj Kuware, whose family noticed unusual movement while sleeping. Summoning courage, they lifted the pillow and were shocked to discover the venomous snake coiled beneath. Acting swiftly, Kuware contacted snake rescuer Akash Meshram, who safely captured the cobra using specialised tools. No injuries were reported. Snake Found in Toilet: Man Discovers 10-Feet-Long Reptile After Hearing Hissing Sound From Lavatory in Maharashtra, Video Surfaces.

Snake Under Pillow in Nagpur:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)