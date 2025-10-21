In a shocking incident in Haryana, employees working at a factory in Gannaur, Sonipat, reportedly threw away boxes of Soan Papdi, which were gifted by their company for Diwali. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, angry employees can be seen throwing away boxes of Soan Papdi at the gate of the company in Gannaur. The video also shows a few employees urging their colleagues to follow suit, thereby refusing to accept the Diwali gift given by the company. "The employees threw the Soan Papdi boxes at the gate of the company. Soan Papdi deserves this insult," an X user who shared the video said. The video sparked a debate among netizens. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "Throwing away is not good", while a second user wrote, As an employer, I feel very sad to see this. For whatever it's worth, the employer gave something." A third user joked, "Companies saving costs with Soan Papdi should be investigated for emotional damage." Happy Diwali Greetings on Burj Khalifa: World’s Tallest Building Shines in Spectacular Display, Spreading Deepavali Wishes (Watch Video).

Gannaur Factory Workers Throw Soan Papdi Boxes in Protest in Sonipat

Diwali disappointment at a Gannaur factory! Workers were handed Soan Papdi instead of bonuses, sparking protests outside the gates. Rising costs and delayed wages made the sweet gesture feel insulting, leaving employees frustrated and unheard. No damage or violence reported, but… pic.twitter.com/IZFwin0n2S — Orissa POST Live (@OrissaPOSTLive) October 21, 2025

Viral Video Shows Employees Throwing Soan Papdi Boxes at the Gate of the Company in Sonipat

Diwali Kalesh A company gave its employees the famous most hated alleged Mithai called Soan Papdi The employees threw the Soan Papdi boxes at the gate of the company. Soan Papdi deserves this insult :) What is your opinion on alleged mithai called soan papdi? pic.twitter.com/HSRPDC322r — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)