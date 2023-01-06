Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is stable and recovering, said officials at the Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi where she has been admitted since Wednesday afternoon. Gandhi was admitted for a viral respiratory infection. Soon after Sonia was admitted, her son Rahul Gandhi, who is on the country-wide Bharat Jodo Yatra, rushed to New Delhi to see her. Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Former Congress Chief Admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for Routine Check-Up.

Congress Leader Is Stable and Is Making a Gradual Recovery:

Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at Sir Gangaram Hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery: Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/Ri3MmSiDv0 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)