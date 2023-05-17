SP Hinduja, eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and Hinduja Group chairman has died in London. As per reports, SP Hinduja was 87. A family spokesperson said that SP Hinduja was unwell for some time. "Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Mr SP Hinduja today," a statement by the Hinduja family read. S P Hinduja Dies at Age of 87.

SP Hinduja Passes Away at 87

